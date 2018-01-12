Bexhill woman’s tips to go vegan this ‘Veganuary’

A woman who was voted the UK’s Hottest Vegan in 2017 is offering tips for those wanting to make the switch to a vegan diet.

Casey Rider, from Bexhill, went vegan almost two years ago and said the health benefits of such a diet were ‘incredible’.

She said: “Eat vegan versions of your favourite meals. There are vegan versions of almost every meal you can think of. ‘Veganise’ your favourite recipes simply by replacing animal ‘products’ with tofu, vegan meats, dairy alternatives, beans, nuts, and veggies.

“Try some tasty vegan meats and dairy-free treats. Vegans are spoilt for choice, as low-fat, high-protein meat alternatives as well as dairy-free milks, cheeses, and yogurts can be found in any supermarket and can help ease the transition.

“These days, you can’t go a few steps down the high street without finding an eatery offering delicious plant-based foods. So get out of the house to enjoy a vegan curry, tofu noodle soup, or pizza topped with dairy-free mozzarella.

“Vegan groups are popping up all over the country and online, especially on social media and they can be a great way to meet other vegans, share recipes, and learn about events happening in your area.

“Find a vegan mentor. I always encourage people to reach out to me on my own Instagram page (@caseyriider), too, as I love helping them start their vegan journey.

“Head over to the PETA website for information on and exposés of the meat, egg, and dairy industries. The more you learn, the more a vegan diet makes sense and you’ll be clued up to answer questions and encourage others to follow in your footsteps.”

Casey, of Sackville Road, and her partner Mark Goodwin, a fitness instructor from Eastbourne, beat numerous other finalists in PETA’s Hottest Vegan competition last year.

She went vegan after watching the documentary Earthlings, a 2005 American documentary film about humanity’s use of other animals as pets, food, clothing, entertainment, and for scientific research.

PETA stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and is a UK-based charity. To find out more log onto www.peta.org.uk.