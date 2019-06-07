Bexhill woman suffered the consequences of dog mess left by irresponsible owners

From: V. Beal, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill

For the last two weeks there have been articles on the subject of public green and children’s play areas being used as toilets for dogs and irresponsible owners not bothering to pick it up.

Several years ago due to this problem I as an adult picked up the disease toxicara cani from this very issue and spent three weeks in the Hospital of Tropical Diseases in London.

It was a frightening experience as you cannot breathe as once you have caught it the lungs are affected. At this same time there were twin girls in Wales with the condition as it is normally caught by children.

Even when the faeces dries up the toxins can stay in the ground for several weeks and so innocent children, just by touching that area and then their mouths, the problem can happen.

Not only is this happening in the above mentioned areas I personally see it happening on the beach around the area of the boats at the sailing club on De La Warr Parade. It is disgusting and then the children play there and the sailing club members do their best to clear it up, but it’s so unfair to them.

What is it going to take to stop these irresponsible owners taking responsibility for their dogs. Should the government bring back licences, also have more signage and larger fines if the dogs are seen fouling these areas? When was the last time we heard of anyone being prosecuted for this offence? Guilty dog owners should be named and shamed.