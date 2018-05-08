Bexhill woman targeted three times by same suspect

Police are appealing for more information after a distraction burglary by the same suspect in Bexhill.

The elderly victim was targeted by the same woman three times who befriended her, Sussex Police said as they launched their appeal this week.

They said the first encounter was on April 8 in Bexhill as the 87-year-old woman walked home to Cantelupe Road.

Police said the woman suspect approached her and asked for her help for money to buy a train ticket.

The suspect talked the victim into letting her into her flat. While in the property she stole money from her purse, police said.

The next day, the suspect returned to give back the money and was allowed back into the property by the elderly lady where she stole more money from the victim’s purse.

Sussex Police said the third visit involved the same suspect and a male accomplice posing as a police officer in plain cloths.

Both suspects again talked their way into the victim’s flat and tried to get her bank details but failed.

Sussex Police has released a description of the suspect.

They said the woman is described as white early 20s, 5ft 10ins tall, thin with shoulder length hair.

PC Ian Riches, who is investigating, said: “This woman has been taking advantage of this elderly woman and stealing cash and bank cards.

“Please be vigilant and report such incidents to the police immediately on 999.”

Anybody with information that they may feel relevant please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1185 of 08/04.