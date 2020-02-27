Bexhillians deserve to know the truth about what a town council would mean

From: Sharon Blagrove, Preston Road, Sidley

I was somewhat dismayed, but not at all surprised finding out that Mr Peter Webb had taken the time to draft a very long, misinformed letter to the Observer letters page last week (Elected council or Facebook?).

My name is Sharon Blagrove, a resident of Bexhill for almost 60 years.

I have great love for the town and the people in it.

Not everyone gets the chance to do things for their town much as they may like to but I have made it my goal and last year I decided to get some things going for Bexhill.

Community is very important to me, I wanted to do something that would bring people together, and I opened a Facebook group called The Bexhill Voice.

It had a great response with more than 3,000 members joining in just several months.

It wasn’t long before I followed that up with a book of the same name which I produced in February full of local businesses and editorials on things of interest about the town.

The big topic right now is the town council and whether we should have one or not.

With the consultation looming I had been searching for information so as to be able to make an informed choice and whilst there was plenty of information available on other towns, the only information locally was being touted from D4B who were not giving the correct costings.

I had wanted to hear the information straight from Rother District Council, I wanted to know the facts and the costs.

I found what I could by researching the subject with people I know and we uncovered things that we thought the public had a right to know. I put the information in the book for people to read and many people thanked me.

Let’s just say, some people were furious that I had a platform from which to make important information available to Bexhill residents and frankly, I thought it was my duty to do so.

Every bit of information I have put out has been researched, but it has ruffled some feathers.

I have created the community group Bexhill First. There are six of us all living in the town with the intention of keeping Bexhill residents factually informed on important issues and giving them a platform to air their views and concerns for the town.

Mr Webb doesn’t like that one bit. I wonder why that is?