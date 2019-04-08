Big wheel rises on Hastings seafront

A Ferris wheel took shape over the weekend and now dominates the sky-line of Hastings seafront from the fountain to the Old Town.

The big wheel is situated just behind the boating lake by the go-karts and has already caused some lively debate among the Old Town community, with some people saying it will be good for the area and provide another attraction, and others saying it is an eye-sore and raising fears that planning in that area of the seafront will grow out of control.

We captured this image of the big wheel this morning reflected in a flat-calm boating lake.

Let us know what you think of the new attraction.

See also: Stunning St leonards Bath House goes on the market for £1.5 million

See also: Driver given big fine for using mobile phone at wheel on busy St Leonards Road