Biker taken to hospital after motorcycle hits garden wall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle hit a garden wall in Bexhill.

The motorcyclist and a pillion passenger were travelling on a Red Honda along Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, around 8.30pm on Friday (June 29) when the incident occurred.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, and pillion passenger, a 20-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

PC Richard Trundle said: “A taxi driver is believed to have stopped to check on the welfare of the pair.

“Were you this taxi driver and did you witness the collision? If so, we would like to speak to you.

“We are also appealing to any other members of the public who witnessed the crash to come forward and make contact with us.”

If you have any information please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1475 of 30/06.