Blustery winds as East and West Sussex feel the after-effects of Storm Bronagh

After Storm Ali battered the north of the UK yesterday, Storm Bronagh brought heavy winds to East and West Sussex overnight.

They are expected to ease during the morning but will continue to be a bit blustery as Bronagh moves on.

There are sunny spells forecast, intespersed with blustery, occasionally heavy showers.

A chillier day than Sussex has become used to, with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius.

Moving into the evening, the showers will face and winds will become light. Clear spells will develop and the temperature will drop, before thickening cloud approaches by dawn.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be eight degrees Celsius.