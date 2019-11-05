Body found between Winchelsea and Rye identified as missing man

The body of a man discovered in a ditch off the main road between Winchelsea and Rye last Thursday (October 31) has been identified as a man reported missing from London.

Police said 53-year-old Andrew Wren was found in the morning at the side of the A259 New Winchelsea Road at around 10.30am.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The road was closed for the body and scene to be examined and traffic diversions were put in place between Winchelsea and Rye.

“The body has been identified as that of Andrew Wren, 53, of King Alfred Avenue, London SE6, and relatives have been informed.

“A postmortem took place today (Tuesday, November 5) and the cause of death awaits further forensic tests.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is continuing enquiries.”

On October 23, the Met Police issued an appeal to find Andrew Wren, who had bought a single ticket to Rye on September 28.