The body of a man has been discovered in a ditch off the main road between Winchelsea and Rye this morning (Thursday, October 31).

Sussex Police said the body was found at around 10.30am.

Police

A spokesman said enquiries are ongoing at this stage and at this time the cause of death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

The stretch of road where the man was found has been closed off, police added.

More to follow.