Bognor man’s marathon challenge will support Children with Cancer UK

A Bognor resident is taking on a marathon challenge to support Children with Cancer UK.

The charity has a new fundraising champion in Claus Capes, who will take part in the London Marathon on April 28.

Claus said: “I am originally from Norfolk, but I have lived with my family on the South Coast for most of my adult life, and served for 28 years in the Royal Navy.

In January 2019 I lost a close friend to cancer. She battled bravely for a long time, and kept believing, living with cancer rather than dying from it. I decided to try to raise funds for Children with Cancer because while at St Richards in Chichester - who was a magnificent help to my daughter and undoubtedly saved her life - I became aware of the sheer numbers of children suffering. My sister is also a survivor.

“I have run the Bognor Prom 10km, Gibbet Hill 10km, Isle of Wight 10km, Wickham 10km night run, Histon and Impington 10 km, the 10 mile Great South Run, and the Coastal Half Marathon in Portsmouth. On March 3, I will take part in the Cambridge Half Marathon, and I have decided to try the London to Brighton Bike Ride in June. I want to do all that I can to raise funds to help those in most need.”

To support Claus’s fundraising efforts, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ClausCapes.