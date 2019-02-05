Boy thrown on to bonnet of car after Sussex collision ‘apparently uninjured’

A boy was thrown on to the bonnet of a car after a collision in Sussex but apparently escaped injury, police said.

Officers are urgently trying to trace the boy, thought to be aged between ten and 13, to make sure that he is okay.

The boy was thrown on to the bonnet of a car after a collision in Brighton but apparently escaped injury. Picture supplied by Sussex Police

Police said he was involved in a collision with a car at Preston Drove in Brighton on Monday afternoon (February 4).

A spokesman said: “Police are urgently trying to trace a boy who appears to have had a lucky escape after he was in collision with a car in Brighton on Monday afternoon (February 4).

“The boy, thought to be aged between ten and 13, was thrown on to the bonnet of the Volvo car, but was apparently uninjured after windscreen airbags deployed as he crossed Preston Drove at 3.30pm.

“He is described as wearing a blue coat and carrying a black bag. A white Mercedes Sprinter van stopped at the scene to help and it is believed that the driver offered the boy a lift home.

Police are urgently trying to trace the boy. Picture supplied by Sussex Police

“However, enquiries so far have not traced the boy or the van driver and police want to make sure that he is okay. The driver of the car remained at the scene for police.”

Inspector Steve Hill said the incident could have been a lot worse had it it not been for the safety features of the car.

He added: “It is important that the child is medically checked due to the force of impact. He may have been in shock at the time and suffered from injuries that were not immediately obvious.

“I would urge anyone who recognises the child in the image or the van driver who helped to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 784 of 04/02.”

READ MORE: Heavy traffic after A24 Findon collision

Cuckfield school gas leak ‘in hands of police’ says headteacher

Shoreham printing company awarded growth grant of more than £100,000