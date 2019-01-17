Brave dog Lulu defied the odds to win national bravery competition to delight of her Bexhill owner

A ten-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier’s bravery and strength of character has led to triumph in a national dog hero competition.

At the end of 2018 Barking Mad Dog Care, in association with Furbo and Laughing Dog Food, launched a search for the dog who had truly defied the odds to make the year their own.

Much loved pet Lulu, from Bexhill, stole the judging panel’s hearts with the story of her gruelling battle against cancer, during which she also amazingly provided comfort and support to her owner, during a very difficult and emotional time.

Lulu had to have several operations during 2018 to remove mast cell tumours and received treatment from Fitzpatrick Referrals’ Oncology and Soft Tissue hospital in Guildford.

This was followed by a draining four week course of radiotherapy in Sussex, for five days a week.

Throughout her intensive and invasive cancer treatment she was very unwell but showed astounding resilience. She is now in remission.

Proud owner, Charlotte Parsons, said: “Throughout it all she has been so brave. She was a rescue dog before we got her and had a troubled time in the past but she is the most loving and special girl.

“She has been my absolute rock this year and shows me so much love. Fitzpatrick Referrals were amazing; I can’t thank them enough.”

Lee Dancy, Barking Mad founder and MD said: “Through our work as the UK’s largest dog sitting network, we encounter amazing dogs who brighten up the lives of those around them every day.

“However, we wanted to recognise and reward an exceptional dog who deserved to be put upon a pedestal for their strength of character throughout the year. Lulu is truly inspirational and we are delighted to crown her with the title of ‘The Dog Who has Owned 2018’.”

Fitzpatrick Referrals Oncology and Soft Tissue Hospital said: “Lulu is an inspiring example of how a cancer diagnosis is not the end of the road. Today we are able to provide good options for our animal family and give them an excellent quality of life.”

Lulu and her owner Charlotte welcomed local Barking Mad franchise owner, Lorna Martin who presented Lulu with a certificate and a Furbo, the world’s first treat tossing interactive dog camera. She will also receive £300 worth of tasty dog food from Laughing Dog, which is made on a British family farm.

