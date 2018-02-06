‘Brilliant’ UK donors help Kenya kids

Bexhill resident Christine Bayliss has recently returned from Kilifi County, Kenya where she has been visiting projects funded by Mnarani Aid - a small UK based charity which supports children and young people with special educational needs.

As a trustee of Mnarani Aid, Christine says she helps coordinate ’The Lunch Club’, a project that provides hot lunches to feed around 75 children and young people in three special needs units in Kilifi County. “It’s funded by a group of fifteen UK donors, many of whom live in Bexhill,” she said. “They make a regular monthly donation that pays for rice and maize for each school. The charity also funded the establishment of vegetable gardens in each school to help teach important vocational skills as well as improving children’s diet.”

Mnarani Aid Trustees Ian Graham (far right) and Christine Bayliss with Special Needs teacher Tabby Wamahu and Headteacher Mohammed Madhunde SUS-180602-140108001

The latest fundraising initiative involves raising £1,300 to pay for a Water Harvesting system at Konjora Special Needs Unit. It will collect rain water from the roof of a recently completed classroom. This will enable the school’s vegetable gardens to be sustainable throughout the dry season to provide vegetables all year round. Christine said: “Our ‘Lunch Club’ is extremely successful. It encourages attendance, teaches pupils important life skills and keeps them healthy. It wouldn’t be possible without our brilliant group of UK donors who make it all possible.”

Christine is keen to involve schools and organisations in fundraising and can give an interesting talk about the work of the charity. To book a session email: christinebayliss1@btinternet.com. To donate to Mnarani Aid or for more information visit: www.mnaraniaid.co.uk