Broadstock festival ‘the best ever’

Crowhurst’s unique family music festival ‘Broadstock’ made welcome return to the village and was hailed ‘the best ever’, drawing hundreds of people of all ages keen to enjoy the music and family atmosphere.

The festival, held on Saturday July 21, is organised by Christopher Davidson, his son, daughter son-in-law, and a team of people from the village.

Broadstock, Crowhurst's family music festival SUS-180724-143131001

Now in its 7th year, Broadstock returned after a year’s break and Chris says it was well received. “The weather was perfect,” he said.

“The place was brimming with people as adults and children alike enjoyed the tremendous atmosphere.”

Music was performed by a wide selection of bands and musicians.

Chris said: “There was the Fabulous Red Diesel, Astatine, a young local band, Paul Eschelby, Crowhurst’s own virtuoso trumpet player and White Sunday, a phenomenal band from London. During the afternoon, children showed their appreciation for the music by dancing in front of the stage, while groups of people relaxed and soaked up the sunshine.”

A children’s activities area offered a variety of games, stall selling floral head bands also proved popular.

Local ale and jugs of Pimms helped quench the thirst.

Chris added: “We even had a direct fly-past by the Red Arrows. Old friendships were rekindled and new ones forged all due to the special event which is Broadstock.

“The proceeds from the Festival go to Crowhurst Village groups, who support the event - topping up the nearly £22,000 already raised for the village in previous years.

“Some said it was the best Broadstock ever. It would be hard to disagree!”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer Series paper by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer Series paper simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)