Bugs could be heading into your home for winter

Fleas, cockroaches, earwigs, ladybirds and woodlice are some of the surprising insects people in Hastings and Rother could still expect to find in their homes throughout the colder months.

Despite being most prevalent throughout spring and summer, research from outdoor specialists BillyOh.com have revealed the creepy crawlies that tend to seek shelter in toasty British homes this winter.

And arachnophobes should be aware that spider levels are expected to remain high into the start of December, when the cold-blooded creatures need to find a way to stave off the cold – where better than all the little nooks and crannies inside houses.

A winter cold won’t be the only bug going around the house when the weather worsens, but many home owners will be unaware of the insects that could be lurking in their living room.

All those autumn critters don’t simply disappear or die when the temperature drops, but rather they hide or hibernate indoors.

Many bugs prefer cosy carpets to rooms with cold wood or hard floors, but basements, cellars and lofts can also be particularly attractive to small winter creatures thanks to their potential dampness and range of hiding places.

More windows and doors in a home is another big plus for insects who like the freedom to move around, whilst any standing water may prove a bug magnet.

Cool but brighter white light, meanwhile, is more likely to attract some of the common winter bugs than warmer but dimmer yellow light.

A spokesman for BillyOh.com said: “We’ve heard many keen British gardeners ask, where do all the bugs and insects go during the cold winter?

“Well they can’t migrate south like some birds, but still need to seek out warmth and shelter to survive our rubbish weather.

“Fortunately for bugs, they have plenty of perfect homes to choose from within houses on every British street.

“Most insects like little hiding places, like holes in walls, or the corners of lofts or cellars, which provide the dampness and darkness they’re looking for.”

Insects to be on the look out for include Seven-spot ladybirds, which start to move into British homes as the temperature drops in November, typically seeking dark, warm spaces to hibernate through winter, though they may also enjoy houseplants.

Winter moths are unsurprisingly most active from November through to February and will be especially attracted to cool, bright white lights in British homes during the night.

Cockroaches can be a classic summer pest, but during the winter they still want warm environments, so are huge fans of the central heating in British homes.

