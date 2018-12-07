‘Ambitious’ plans for leisure development on old Bexhill school site

Ambitious plans for a new development in Bexhill, including a state-of-the-art leisure centre, housing and a hotel, will be unveiled at a consultation event next week.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to view proposals for the redevelopment of the former Bexhill High School site, east of Bexhill Down.

Rother District Council has been working on proposals to create a new leisure destination, featuring a hotel, restaurant and new homes.

Feedback on the design of the site from the consultation event at Bexhill Leisure Centre on Thursday, December 13, will help develop the proposals.

Cllr Carl Maynard, council leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to transform the site in a way that will benefit the whole community.

“The existing leisure centre, which was built 28 years ago, is reaching the end of its lifespan and a new facility will ensure the needs of existing and future residents are met.”

Cllr Maynard added: “This is a major development and an extremely ambitious proposal.

“It is vital that any decisions are made with full consideration given to the views of the public, and I would encourage people to visit the exhibition and give us feedback on the design proposals.”

The plans would include improved access to the site with new cycleway and footpath connecting Bexhill Down, the town centre and the wider surroundings.

An outline planning application is due to be submitted to the council in the New Year.

The residential development, including much-needed affordable housing, along with a hotel and restaurant space, will help fund the purpose-built leisure facility.

The drop-in event will take place between 3pm and 8pm at Bexhill Leisure Centre on Thursday, December 13.

The session will give residents the chance to comment on site designs.

The leisure facilities offered at the new centre will be the subject of future consultation as the detail of the project progresses.

The local community, centre users, local clubs and schools will get the opportunity to share their views on what they would like to see at the new centre.

Council backs plans to provide temporary accommodation for homeless families

Tributes paid to long-serving councillor at East Sussex meeting

Rother council leaders welcome changes to tax reduction scheme