A pound shop in Bexhill will be closing its doors for the final time later this year.

The Pound Shop, in Western Road, Bexhill, will be shutting the indoor market in October.

The shop’s stand-in manager confirmed the news this morning (August 15) and said there are no plans to open a new shop in the town.

The closure will impact three members of staff.

The stand-in manager said customers who have learned of the closure have expressed their disappointment and sadness with the decision.