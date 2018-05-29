Bexhill restaurant fined £10,000 after Home Office visit

An Asian restaurant in Bexhill was fined £10,000 for employing an individual with no permission to work in the UK, according to the Home Office.

The Chilli Tree Asian Cuisine, located in King Offa Way, Bexhill, was served with a civil penalty notice totalling £15,000 following an intelligence-led visit by immigration enforcement officers on January 27, 2018.

A Home Office spokesman said the penalty was reduced to £10,000 at objection stage and remains outstanding.

A spokesman for Rother District Council said the restaurant was found to be employing staff ‘without the required permission to live and work in the UK’ on two separate occasions.

On one of these occasions, according to the council, the restaurant was found to be employing a child without the relevant permission.

As a result of these breaches, the restaurant’s supervisor responsible for alcohol sales Saleh Uddin was due to go before the council’s licensing committee on Tuesday morning (May 29) to determine whether or not he could keep his alcohol licence.

After the meeting, the panel asked for more time to reach a decision, according to the council.

A Rother District Council spokesman added: “Our licensing team has applied for a review of the alcohol licence for this premises, in light of recent events at the restaurant.

“The licensing team has asked the panel to consider revoking the licence on the grounds that the premises licence holder is no longer meeting his licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children.

“The panel will consider all the evidence relating to the premises before making a decision on whether or not to revoke the licence.”