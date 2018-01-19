Bexhill to host its third Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair

Bexhill will host its third Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair in March after the success of the event in previous years.

The event will take place at the De La Warr Pavilion between 10am and 3pm on Friday, March 2 and already a large number of leading local businesses, large and small, have signed up to take part.

This year’s key sponsors are Bexhill College and Hastings Direct with many other local businesses already offering additional sponsorship for this community-led event.

Bexhill Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is unique in that every organisation taking part will have something to offer including full and part-time jobs, apprenticeships, internships, work experience, training schemes as well as advice on job-seeking and interview skills.

Key sponsor, Hastings Direct, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair for a third year. As Bexhill’s biggest employer, it’s a great chance to meet with many prospective colleagues and highlight all the exciting opportunities and careers we offer at Hastings Direct.”

The Jobs Fair will be open to all ages and there will be plenty of advice on hand from Jobs Fair ambassadors.

Karen Hucker, principal of Bexhill College, said: “Bexhill College is pleased to be involved with such an important event which will not only provide students with information about work related opportunities but an opportunity for some of our students to put the skills they have learnt at college into practice.”

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman said: “I am delighted to be fully involved in the third Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair for Bexhill in March. My team works closely with local stakeholders taking a lead role in organising this event and I am proud of the brilliant feedback we have received from organisations and delegates who have taken part in the previous fairs.”

Stewart Drew, CEO of the De La Warr, added: “Over the last two years we have demonstrated that Bexhill really is ready for growth, and that local businesses are thriving and keen to recruit from the amazing pool of talent we have in this region. Come and see what opportunities are on offer at this lively, friendly event.”

If you run a local business and would like to take part, register as soon as possible at https://www.dlwp.com/event/bexhill-jobsfair/.