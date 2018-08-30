Firm wins grant from Heathrow

A Bexhill-based business has been named among the winners of Heathrow’s World of Opportunity grant programme.

Torr Scientific, on Pebsham Lane, is one of the 20 winners announced this year. The small-to-medium enterprise (SME) specialises in the production of X-ray and electron-optical components and they plan to use the grant to attend the Japan Vacuum Show in Yokohama.

Mel Thomas, Torr Scientific’s commercial director, said: “We are delighted to win this grant from Heathrow, and we view it as essential support in spreading our brand across the Far East. The UK has the opportunity to build a £1 billion industry in the quantum technology sector over the coming decades and grants like this are vital in supporting small UK firms like Torr Scientific increase awareness of products and manufacturing capabilities to sectors like this around the world.”

The World of Opportunity Programme, now in its second year, sees Heathrow working in partnership with the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) ‘Exporting is GREAT Campaign’, to award each SME £2,000 to fund their trade missions as they look to expand their businesses abroad.

In addition to receiving the grant, the winners will be offered guidance from DIT International Trade Advisers and may even be put in contact with other international networks that will be able to assist them as they look to establish themselves in markets further afield.

The programme ran from June 8 to July 14 this year. Nearly 150 applications were received, and the winning entries were chosen by a panel of experts including Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton and Parveen Thornhill, London and Devolved administration director for the Department of International Trade.