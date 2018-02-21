Hastings and Bexhill’s KFCs reopen following ‘operational issue’

The KFC restaurants in Hastings and Bexhill reopened today (February 21) following the fried chicken shortage.

More than half of the fast food chain’s 900 UK outlets had to be closed earlier this week after ‘operational issues’ with its new delivery firm DHL.

However, this afternoon the restaurants in Wellington Place, Hastings, and at the Ravenside Retail Park, in Bexhill, reopened to customers.

The KFC website listed all the restaurants that have reopened but has not listed the Old London Road, Ore, outlet.

KFC apologised for the inconvenience: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. Thankfully, none of our restaurants in either Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland have been affected by the issues in mainland UK.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

“Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”