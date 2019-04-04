Hotel and restaurant creating 58 jobs approved at Bexhill Enterprise Park

A hospitality company has been granted permission for a new hotel and restaurant at the Bexhill Enterprise Park.

The development will be situated on a four acre site, fronting on to the Combe Valley Way near the roundabout, on the newly-developed business park.

Rother District Council has granted conditional planning permission for a two-storey, 43-bedroom lodge and a 180-cover restaurant and pub, as well as parking for 104 cars and 12 bikes.

A spokesman for Marston’s, the hospitaly company which bought the site from regeneration company Sea Change Sussex, said the restaurant would be a convenient place for workers on the business park to get a meal or drink with colleagues, as well as for local residents to visit.

The pub/restaurant is expected to create around 48 jobs, while the lodge will create a further 10.

The new buildings will be made of brick with timber boarding and will be located near to the Glovers House offices, occupied by Park Holidays UK, and the soon-to-be-completed High Weald House offices.

View the full planning application for the site here.

There are an additional five sites available for development on Bexhill Enterprise Park South, and further sites to the north of Combe Valley Way recently opened up by the North Bexhill Access Road – now named Haven Brook Avenue.

Visit www.bexhillenterprisepark.co.uk for more details.

