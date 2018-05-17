Liam Fox: Bexhill Enterprise Park ‘worth £150m’

International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox has launched a new drive to attract foreign investment into the Bexhill Enterprise Park.

The Department for International Trade programme has promoted 68 UK investment projects it believes are worth more than £30 billion to overseas investors.

Dr Fox believes the enterprise park, located in the north east of Bexhill, is worth £150m to foreign investors.

He said: “This is a bold and ambitious programme, building on the UK’s position as the leading destination for foreign investment in Europe through the government’s Industrial Strategy, helping to build a Britain fit for the future.

“And with more than £30 billion worth of new opportunities, my international economic department’s overseas network is working hard to attract top investors to the UK.”

The Bexhill Enterprise Park, which opened in December 2015, currently provides companies with office space within its 25,235sq ft Glovers House.

It is developing an additional business centre called High Weald House providing offices from around 600sq ft upwards and has sites available for up to 244,000sq ft of office premises.

It also has planning consent to develop the North Bexhill access road to the north of Combe Valley Way to open up further business sites.

The enterprise park, along with the other 67 UK investment projects, will be promoted through invest.great.gov.uk.

Last year, the Department of International Trade’s programme helped attract 2,265 projects which created or safeguarded 108,000 jobs in the UK.

Carolyn Fairbairn, Confederation of British Industry director-general, said: “The UK has a strong standing when it comes to attracting investment to these shores. That investment leads to real, tangible benefits for people and communities – more jobs, prosperity and choice.

“The International Trade Department’s drive to attract billions of pounds worth of investment to projects in each corner of the country is warmly welcomed by firms.

“The new online catalogue of British projects for global investors to find and research will also be a vital tool to attracting even more capital to the UK, enabling the benefits of free trade and investment to flow into our communities.”