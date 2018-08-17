New seating area for Bexhill cafe approved

Plans to build an outside seating area for a Bexhill seafront cafe have been granted planning permission.

At a meeting of Rother District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (August 16), councillors approved the construction of a decking area on the beach opposite the Sovereign Light Cafe.

While concerns were raised about staff and customers crossing a public footpath with hot food, the plans were approved unanimously by the committee.

The application appeared before the committee as the land is owned by Rother District Council, which leases it to the cafe.