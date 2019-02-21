Opposition group set up in protest over Bexhill houses scheme

Proposals for a major housing development on the outskirts of Bexhill have attracted widespread opposition.

Bellway Homes Ltd is seeking outline planning permission to build up to 99 homes on a site to the north of Clavering Walk and west of Maple Walk.

But since the plans were unveiled, residents in the area have voiced their objections.

Campaigners have also set up Bellway Opposition Action Group. Christine Forster, the group’s secretary, said: “The proposed development is in an area that has already been rejected by Rother District Council as unsuitable for residential development.

“The site is also home to bats, badgers, migrating birds and dormice.

“The dormouse is fully protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.”

She also said the area was prone to flooding and there was risk the Cooden Moat, a medieval moated site built between 1250 and 1350, would be damaged.

Concerns were also raised regarding increased traffic and road safety.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, developers said: “The intention of Bellway Homes Ltd for this site is to demonstrate that it is a suitable, sustainable and viable site for housing.

“The site’s development will create a natural extension to the settlement and offers a significant opportunity for approximately half the total site area to be utilised for biodiversity and/or other community focused activities. Rother District Council’s Core Strategy (2014-2028) sets a housing target of 335 new dwellings per year. The proposals will support the council in providing a range of much-needed new homes within the district. The site could be delivered within the next five years, which will help make a substantial contribution to meeting Rother District Council’s five-year housing land supply target and addressing the evident need for housing.”

For more details see application RR/2018/3127/P on the RDC planning website.

