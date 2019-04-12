Owner of Asian restaurant in Bexhill sees his legal challenge dismissed

A Bexhill restaurateur’s bid to challenge a council licensing decision at the High Court has been dismissed, it has been confirmed.

In May last year, Rother District Council revoked a licence for the sale of alcohol at Chilli Tree Asian Cuisine in King Offa Way, after Home Office enforcement officers found illegal and underage workers at the restaurant.

Saleh Uddin, the restaurant’s owner, had appealed against the decision, but his appeal was dismissed in September following a hearing at Hastings Magistrates Court.

Following this, Mr Uddin applied to the High Court seeking a judicial review of the decision. However, this application was refused last month, the administrative court has confirmed this week.

A Rother District Council spokesman said: “We’re pleased that Mr Uddin’s latest legal challenge has also been dismissed, with the High Court judge ruling his application was ‘totally without merit’, and that he has been ordered to pay the council’s legal costs in full.

“Mr Uddin has had numerous opportunities both at the original General Licensing Panel hearing and at subsequent court hearings to present his case but has consistently failed to do so, as the judge acknowledged, in an apparent attempt to use the appeal process to try and continue to be able to sell alcohol.

“This restaurant was found to be employing illegal workers and children without the necessary licence.

“We have a duty to ensure that licensees comply with all aspects of the law. As this case illustrates, we won’t hesitate to deal robustly with any who choose not to do so.”