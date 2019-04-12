Post Office responds to rumours of Little Common branch closure

The Post Office has addressed speculation it was planning to close its Little Common branch.

Rumours began circulating on social media from customers who were concerned the Little Common Post Office would be closed for good due to a decrease in customer numbers.

However, a Post Office spokesperson, said: “We have received no resignation from the Postmaster for Little Common Post Office.

“The Post Office is currently open as normal and is there happy and willing to serve the community.”

