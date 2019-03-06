Primark ‘looking forward to opening new stores’ – could they be in Sussex?

The retail director of Primark said he was ‘looking forward to opening new stores’ after opening a shop in Sussex this morning.

The international retailer opened its 186th UK store in Hastings at 10am in front of hundreds of queuing customers.

Primark opened a new store in Sussex today. Could more be coming to Sussex?

Primark retail director for the UK and Northern Europe Simon Gibbs said: “Today’s opening brings the number of Primark stores to 186 in the UK and 365 internationally, and we look forward to opening new stores and creating more new jobs in the UK and beyond.”

When asked if Primark had plans to open another store in Sussex, a spokesman said: “Primark does not comment on speculation or plans regarding new store openings.”

Would you like to see a Primark in your town?

