Real ale fans bid to open micropub in Bexhill

Two real ale enthusiasts are bidding to bring a new micropub to Bexhill.

A planning application to change the use of the building to accommodate a micropub, called The Brickmaker’s Alehouse, has been submitted to Rother District Council.

If planning permission is granted, the new business would take the place of Garbanzos Deli, a wholefood shop and delicatessen, at 27 Sea Road.

The company behind the proposals, Tin Bin Ltd, was formed by two real ale enthusiasts, Robin Hill and Martin Payne, for the purpose of setting up a local micropub.

Setting out their plans to Rother, the pair boast of ‘a wealth of experience’ in the industry, including working at local beer festivals, the Great British Beer Festival in London and in pubs.

Both men are personal licence holders and hold the BIIAB Award in Beer and Cellar Quality.

In their planning application, they say The Brickmaker’s Alehouse will be a traditional ‘alehouse’ with some of the characteristics of such establishments from the 19th and early 20th Century.

The venue will only have room for around 40 people.

The Brickmaker’s Alehouse promises cask ales with many sourced from local breweries, traditional pub snacks sourced from local artisan businesses wherever possible and a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Mr Hill and Mr Payne added: “We believe that our micropub will maintain the commercial diversity of the area, attract footfall beneficial to other businesses and add to the character of this area of Bexhill. Any entertainment offered will be attractive to an older clientele or people looking for a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.

“The small size of the micropub, coupled with its drink and bar food offering will help promote a friendly and intimate setting and will allow the premises to be controlled preventing anti-social behaviour.”

A decision on the plans will be made by Rother’s planning committee at a later date.