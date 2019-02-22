Sidley Post Office to close

The Post Office in Sidley will be closing due to the resignation of the postmaster, it has been confirmed.

The branch, in Ninfield Road, Sidley, Bexhill, will close on Friday, May 3.

However, the Post Office said the branch will close temporarily while ‘various options’ are explored.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear about the resignation of the postmaster at Sidley post Office, which we understand is due to personal circumstances.

“The branch is due to close temporarily on Friday, May 3, and we are currently exploring the various options available to us which will enable us to maintain a Post Office service after this date.

“We would like to reassure customers that we are committed to maintaining vital Post Office services for the local community – including banking services like cash withdrawals from their usual high street bank account, bill payments, and of course a wide range of postal services.”

