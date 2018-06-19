Sixteen jobs created at a new Brighton arts and crafts store

Hobbycraft, the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, is opening a new store in Brighton on July 3.

The new store at Pavilion Retail Park, Lewes Road, will create 16 new jobs, which attracted 215 applications.

To celebrate Hobbycraft is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday July 7 at 9:00am, with exclusive offers and the first 100 customers in store will receive a free goody bag.

Store manager, Luke said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our Brighton store and share our passion for arts and crafts with the community.

“We’ve been working really hard to ensure that the store will be packed full of the most exciting crafting products, which will help our customers create handmade masterpieces.

“Our new colleagues are all dedicated crafters and are ready to inspire and share their knowledge with locals of all crafting abilities.”

Hobbycraft Brighton will have the best crafting experts on hand to help customers develop their artistic skills in a creative environment.

A few members of the crafting team include: knitting and crochet experts Lucy and Jane, Papercraft expert Natasha, Sophie who’s a great baker, Gemma, who is a dab hand with a sewing machine and great illustrators, Sophie and Amy.

To find out more visit the Hobbycraft website www.hobbycraft.co.uk or tweet @hobbycraft_btn.