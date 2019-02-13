Supermarket giant responds to rumours of Bexhill move

A supermarket giant has responded to rumours it will be relocating its Bexhill store.

Lidl is currently located in Ninfield Road, Bexhill, but speculation has risen of a possible move to alternative site in Bexhill.

When asked by the Bexhill Observer whether the store will move to a site in Beeching Road, Bexhill, a spokesman for the supermarket said: “Bexhill is very much an area of interest to us, however we have not yet identified a suitable site.”

With a market share of 5.2 per cent, Lidl is the seventh largest supermarket in the UK, according to the latest grocery market share figures.

