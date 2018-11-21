Your chance to own a former Bexhill chapel when it goes to auction

A former chapel in Bexhill with planning permission for residential conversion is coming up at auction next month.

Belle Hill Hall is a Wesleyan Methodist chapel built in 1826 and was most recently used as a day nursery.

The property in Chapel Path is among 131 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, December 12 with a freehold guide price of £165,000 to £175,000.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire a substantial building with a wealth of history.

“Although worshipping ceased there many years ago the building has been used for other purposes, most latterly as a day nursery.

“Sitting in a predominantly residential area on the outskirts on Bexhill, the former chapel now has planning permission for three flats.

“With consent already in place, this property would suit a developer or individual looking for a project without having to start the planning process from scratch.”

Planning permission was granted under appeal by Rother District Council last year for conversion of the building to a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat on the lower ground floor and a three-bedroom flat on the upper ground floor.

The eighth and final round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2018 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, December 12 at 11am.

The firm also stages an online auction, complementing the existing live auctions. See www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.

Read more:

Here’s when you park for free in Bexhill, Rye and Battle town centres

Main Bexhill road to close for more than a week

Children in Need: Bexhill College childcare department creates Pudsey room to raise funds