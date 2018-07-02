Busy weekend in 1066 Country for firefighters

Firefighters were kept busy throughout the weekend across 1066 Country.

On Saturday (June 30) just before 12.25pm crews from Battle and Burwash attended a road collision in London Road, Hurst Green.

Firefighters released one person from a vehicle.

In Hastings on Saturday, crews from The Ridge fire station attended a fire in the open in Upper Broomgrove Road just before 2pm. They used a flex pack to extinguish the fire.

In the evening just before 5.45pm, Broad Oak firefighters attended a fire at a house in Ewhurst Lane, Northiam.

They put out a tree fire using one hose reel jet.

Less than half an hour later firefighters from Burwash and Wadhurst were at the scene of a collision on the A265 in Pooks Hill, Burwash. Crews made the scene safe.

Rye firefighters attended an electrical fire at a holiday village in Lydd Road, Camber.

Crews isolated the electrical supply and cut away timber following the fire which occurred at around 7.35pm.

Just before 1am yesterday (Sunday, July 1), firefighters attended a pub in Gun Garden, Rye following reports of a fire in the garden.

Crews used one main jet, two breathing apparatus and CO2 to extinguish the fire.

Less than half an hour later, crews from Broad Oak and The Ridge attended a blaze in a car wash in Winchelsea Road, Rye.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a hydrant.

Just before 6.25am yesterday, firefighters from Bexhill attended a fire in the open in Beeching Close, Bexhill.

And in the evening just before 5.35pm, crews from Battle, Hastings and Eastbourne attended a road collision involving two vehicles in Lower Lake, Battle.

One vehicle had hit a house and crews released four people using cutting equipment who were then handed over in to the care of paramedics.

Just after 6.25pm yesterday evening, firefighters from The Ridge attended a bin fire in Beeching Road, Bexhill. Later that night at 10.20pm, crews from Bexhill and Hastings attended a shed fire in Eversley Road, Bexhill.

Firefighters from The Ridge put out a fire in a bin in Warrior Square, St Leonards just before 10.40pm yesterday.

This morning (Monday, July 2) at around 1.10am, crews from Bexhill attended a fire in a recycling area in Brockley Road, Bexhill. They later tackled a bin fire in Reginald Road, Bexhill just before 3.15am.