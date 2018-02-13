Call for old photos and footage of Hastings Mayday Run

Bike1066 is working with Hastings museum to create a documentary exhibition of the legendary Mayday Run, which will be in its 40th year on May 7th 2018.

They are asking for video or film footage showing the motorcycle influx into Hastings from before 2000. Also, still photographs are needed, either printed or digital.

Howard Martin (Director HEM Events Ltd t/a bike1066)

If you have any footage or pictures, either digital or on any other format, please email Mike Bradley on maydayrunarchive@gmail.com to arrange collection, delivery or to send digital material. All material will be digitally copied and returned and may be invited to be a key part of the exhibition. Please also get in touch if you have any particular memories of the Mayday Run, the biker influx or if it means something special to you.