Campaign group chooses new logo

Bexhill Skatepark Action Group unveiled its new logo at a presentation evening on Tuesday evening at The Pelham in Sidley.

The winning design was submitted by Tyler Vacher to a competition sponsored by The Source Park in Hastings. He wins a £50 voucher plus 10 complimentary sessions at the popular BMX park.

Tyler's winning design for the Bexhill Skatepark Action Group SUS-171129-135410001

Tyler said: “I have been in to action sports since the age of 13 and have always wanted to give back where I can. Design is a passion of mine so it was a great chance for me to help in the community.

“I look forward to seeing the progress of the initiative.”

Christine Bayliss, who helps run the Skatepark Action Group, said Tyler’s design was shortlisted by the committee for a public vote.

She added: “We particularly liked the way the final design combined both skateboard and BMX references. The use of a retro font was perfect for Bexhill.”

The group also awarded a certificate of commendation to nine-year-old Finlay Cotterill from Whatlington.

Finlay’s mum Natalie said: “Finlay was keen to enter the competition as he has enjoyed using the skatepark at Galley Hill. He is only nine years old, but has a growing passion for all things BMX, skateboard or scooter related.”

Finlay also receives a £10 WH Smith voucher and a free session at The Source Park.

Competition sponsor Rich Moore, from The Source Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to sponsor this competition and we want to support the action group in any way we can.”

Bexhill brothers Rich and Marc founded the award-winning Source Park in 2016.

The Skatepark Action Group is also supported by Bexhill Lions, who are providing financial and practical support. Sue Cassell said on behalf of the Lions: “Bexhill Lions are committed to supporting the youth of Bexhill. Having seen the press report about the state of the current skate park site, we were keen to help.

“We were very impressed with Harry Harmer, he kept us fully informed of developments and we were delighted to be invited to work with the action group, and to donate some money towards the group’s expenses.” Bexhill Skatepark Action Group’s aims are to ensure the existing Bexhill Skatepark at Downs Road is maintained so it is safe for users, and to campaign for the skatepark to be rebuilt and relocated when the Downs Road site is redeveloped.