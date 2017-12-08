Campaign launched in Bexhill to fund cancer treatment for homeless man’s dog

A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise cash to help pay for cancer treatment for a homeless man’s dog.

The Gofundme page was set up last Thursday (November 30) on behalf of Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary after it found out about the dog owner’s plight.

Barby, who runs the sanctuary in Sidley, said: “We discovered the accommodation this homeless man was offered wouldn’t allow him to keep his dog, which is sick. It has cancer and I had to pay £450 upfront to help towards the dog’s treatment. I received a letter from a lady who donated money because her dog had the same cancer treatment in 2014 and is still with her.”

Last week in the Observer Barby voiced her fury against landlords who did not allow tenants to keep their pets, saying her sanctuary was seeing a massive influx of cats and dogs as a result.

“People are ringing me every single day, saying they can’t take their pets with them to their new places, so they are having to bring them up here. Owners are heartbroken and I’ve had people in tears,” she said.

The Gofundme page, set up by Will Po, said: “We are looking to raise funds to pay for the chemotherapy treatment needed to save the life of ‘Buddy’, a nine-year-old English Staff who has recently been diagnosed with cancer and we need £750 to start his treatment. which may well be ongoing.

“Buddy and his owner are currently homeless and living in a tent. They have been unable to find accommodation together and they don’t want to be seperated.”

As of yesterday (Thursday), the campaign had raised more than £130 against a target of £1,000.

To donate should visit www.gofundme.com/save-buddy-chemotherapy-fund or place money in a collection box at Barby’s sanctuary.