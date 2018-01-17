Campaign’s bid to save Sidley’s New Inn

A campaign has been launched to save a popular pub in Sidley from closing.

The New Inn, in Ninfield Road, is set to be boarded up by the end of next month due to urgent structural repairs.

But landlord Stephen Lucas and his family, who run the pub and live there, say they face homelessness.

He said: “The New Inn is in dire need of substantial repairs. The freeholders agreed to £200,000 to repair the oak frame and wooden boards on the outside of the building plus repair the badger damage in the garden.

“In August the pub was sold to Heineken so the work was delayed. Unfortunately, they consider the repairs to be so expensive that the pub would not be viable so have delayed indefinitely. We have been informed the pub will close by the end of February and be boarded up pending their decision.

“We will try to continue the fight but it is out of our hands and totally dependent on their choice.”

The building that the New Inn is situated in has been around since 1345.

A petition has been set up on www.change.org by Paul Hollebon in a bid to save the pub from closing for good.

By Wednesday (January 17) more than 3,200 had signed it.

Stephen added: “The New Inn is a crucial part of the village. It’s the heart of Sidley and we do a lot for the community.”

A spokeswoman for Star Pubs & Bars said: “The New Inn, Sidley is one of 1,900 pubs which Star Pubs & Bars (Heineken) bought from Punch Taverns in August. As part of the purchase, we signed a six-month transitional services agreement with Punch to manage the pubs during this period. We are working closely with Punch colleagues as we prepare for the final transition to Star Pubs & Bars this March.

“The last thing we ever want to do is close a pub and Punch has been supporting the current licensees over the last few months. However, we have been made aware there are serious issues around the long-term viability and the condition of the New Inn which means it may have to close if they are to be resolved in full. The decision to temporarily close the pub was taken between Punch and the current tenant. We will be looking to reopen the New Inn as soon as possible to secure the future of this important community pub.”

