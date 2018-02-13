Care home opens doors to help those who are lonely

Older people are being welcomed into a Sussex Housing & Care’s residential care home in Battle for a free hot lunch, to enjoy friendly company and take part in a variety of activities.

Sussex Housing & Care, a not for profit provider of housing and care for older people in Sussex, is leading the initiative to help tackle the increasing local and national problem of loneliness and isolation amongst older people.

Saxonwood care home, Battle is welcoming visitors for three days (Tuesday, February 27-Thursday, March 1), from 12noon for a two course lunch followed by a variety of activities. To book a place call 01424 774336.

Sussex Housing & Care’s mission is to help people live their later life to the full. For more details visit: www.sussex housing.org.uk/residential.