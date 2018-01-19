Carnival to embrace a theme of children’s TV programmes

Hastings Direct will be the lead sponsor of this year’s Bexhill Carnival – marking its sixth year of support for one of the town’s biggest community event.

Last year, more than 35,000 local residents participated in the events of Bexhill Carnival week, with more than 40 floats taking part in the grand finale – the carnival procession.

Organisers are optimistic that this year’s carnival will be even bigger and better, with a number of schools and organisations registering for the carnival procession already.

This year’s carnival week will be held from Saturday, July 21 to Saturday, July 28, 2018 with a bumper week of activity for everyone to take part in.

The carnival committee are also delighted to announce this year’s theme – Children’s TV Programmes – which the organisers hope will be reflected throughout the celebrations.

Hastings Direct CEO, Gary Hoffman, said: “I’m thrilled to confirm that Hastings Direct will once again be sponsoring the prestigious Bexhill Carnival.

“As Bexhill’s largest employer, we are proud to be involved in the town’s biggest event with lots of our staff and their families taking part in many of the activities across the carnival week.

“From competing in the It’s a Knockout event to assisting with marshalling, as well as leading the carnival procession with our float, we are looking forward to being part of another great year.”

Nim Whitmarsh, chairman of Bexhill Carnival, added: “We would like to thank Hastings Direct for their continued sponsorship and volunteer support that their staff donate in helping us to man and stage many of the carnival events.

“We expect to have another busy year with some new events for 2018 including a ‘best decorated shop competition’.

“We are still looking for co-sponsors, so we can continue to host a week of free events for the community.

“For more information please contact eventsteam@bexhillcarnival.co.uk to see how you can help in 2018.”

For all the latest news on the carnival visit www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk or keep updated via Twitter or Facebook.