Cars “deadlier than knives” in my view

From: Roger Burton, Magdalen Road, Bexhill-on-Sea

Almost every day there is a front page report of a traffic accident and sadly too often a tragic death, generally these incidents are caused by excessive speed, something we all witness on a daily basis

However, I can’t remember the last time I heard of someone being convicted for speeding/dangerous driving. Unless the police jump on these idiots deaths will continue.

They respond forcefully if a knife is spotted but a fast car (a far more murderous weapon) doesn’t seem to matter, probably why there are nine times the deaths on the road than caused by a knife.