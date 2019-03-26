Castledown Primary pupils take part in Hastings Half marathon Mini Run to raise funds for local charity

A group of young runners from Ark Castledown Primary Academy ran the Hastings Half Marathon mini-run on Sunday and raised an impressive £230 for local support charity Education Futures Trust.

Pictured here, left to right, are Bea Gant, Iris Sharp, Kerola Koslova. Simone Brooks, from the charity, said: “Well done girls.”

Education Futures Trust provides high quality and innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children, families and vulnerable adults in Hastings and the surrounding area.

EFT recently received the Sussex Lund award which will allow the development of the Secret Garden at The Firs, off Elphinstone Road, The ambitious project will see the creation of a wildflower meadow and butterfly garden, bird cams and a weather station.

