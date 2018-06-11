Catch the cream of local talent at new TN32 Festival this weekend

Hastings music sensation Sam Calver is launching a family friendly boutique music festival this weekend at Quarry Farm in Bodiam (June 15-17).

Singer songwriter Sam has co-founded the event with his friends Anna and Nick Eastwood, the owners of Quarry Farm, as a platform for bringing together the huge array of talented and diverse acts in the area.

Sam commented: “We decided to launch the festival because there is a huge local music scene but there was nothing bringing them all together.

“We are also helping to raise funds for the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal as we really want to push them towards their £1m target.”

Singer and guitarist Jamie Smart is kicking off the festival with his folk-inspired pop songs with a set on the main stage beginning at 6pm on Friday. He will be followed by Dr Savage, the former Londoner who has brought his crowd-pleasing and energetic rhythm and blues to East Sussex, lighting up events such as Hastings Fat Tuesday.

Following a turn by US import Mike Willis, local legends The Rockitmen will be rounding off the evening with their rock and pop crowd-pleasers.

Meanwhile on the boat stage there will be the Logan Wilson band, Sean De Burca, and Vanessa King, and in the Beat Shack grooves from Christy Walder and Matt Southam.

Saturday will see a kids’ rave and chilled-out daytime performances from The Don’t Knows, Jimi & The Jams, The Fabulous Red Diesel, Alibi, Kid Kapich and the Do Theys, leading up to an action-packed evening featuring from 7pm, five man band The Cavaliers with their perfect blend of pop, rock, indie and soul and hip-hop noisemakers Dat Brass, rounded off with Sam’s soulful melodies. Sam’s latest single, Don’t Tell Me You Love Me, was produced by The Wildcatz and mixed by Josh Godwin. On the Boat Stage there will be Egg Tooth Project from 11am, then Kayleigh Ann, Lucy Radford, Lauren Bailey Ensign and Tommy Ludford, with a number of DJs tearing it up in the Beat Shack.

The final day will kick off with Motown band Rufus Stone, who have performed with the likes of the late Curtis Mayfield and Ben E King, from 1pm. Following on will be Deep Sea Drivers, and the main stage event will close with jazz and soul band Soul Town, led by powerhouse vocalist Natalie Symes. The Boat Stage will see performances from The Ruby sisterz, Milton Hide, the Ninety Nines, Clea Llewelyn, and Kelly Stanley. Matt Rockwell and The Funk Soul Brothers will be providing the tunes in the Beat Shack.

Festival goers will be able to listen to these top-class acts, plus many more, ranging from pop to reggae, across the three stages.

What’s more, they will be able to feast on street food from The BBQ Project, Lalita’s Indian Street Food, Total Jerk, The Perfect Burger and The Gourmet Griddle. Craft beer, prosecco and Anno gin will also be on offer.

Meanwhile, for those after a little bit of respite, there will be a wellness retreat featuring hot tubs, a sauna, yoga, tai chi and massage. Camping pitches are available at nearby Park Farm with a shuttle bus running between there and the venue.

The festival will offer something for all the family, with plenty to do for little ones. As well as the kids rave, there will be craft activities, face painting, fun fair rides and a forest school.

Quarry Farm is home to café and farm shop The Hub, as well as a water sports centre, spa, shepherds’ huts and campsite, making it the perfect all-round destination.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite via www.tn32festival.co.uk. Under 12s go free, while tickets for the entire weekend cost £60. Friday evening tickets cost £20, and Saturday and Sunday daytimes cost £30 each - does not include booking fees. You can also purchase tickets on the gate. More info on www.tn32festival.co.uk.