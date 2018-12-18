Celebrate craft beer at Christmas Festival in Hastings this weekend.

The explosion in the popularity of craft beer will be celebrated at St Mary in the Castle on Saturday December 22.

The Artisan and Craft beer festival will feature offerings from local breweries Three Legs, Longman, The Brewing Brothers and Bedlam, along with a Christmas Market.

There will be live music from Hastings Beer festival headliners Suspect and projections of winter sports as well as a selection of some of the best craft beer in East Sussex.

Bedlam Brewery, Curious Brew and Long Man Brewery are sponsoring the event and you will be able to taste some of the best beers they have on offer.

There will also be beer available from other local breweries like The Brewing Brothers, who run the Imperial pub on Queens Road and Three Legs Brewery who are based in Broad Oak.

Delicious Bratwurst will be available from the auditorium made by Harold’s Hogroast.

There will be a chance to buy last minute Christmas gifts in the Christmas market in the Crypt. There will be candles from Lagom, cards, bags, badges, prints, earrings and cards from Thom Kofoed, organic beauty products from Rockrose Beauty and local beer gift packs from Long Man Brewery All the producers are Hastings or East Sussex based artisan makers.

The Christmas market is free to enter and opens at 11am. The Beer Festival starts at 2pm, with music from 4pm. Tickets will be available on the door for £8

Early bird tickets priced £5 are available at https://www.musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle/

