Centenarian celebrates in fine style

Andrew Farish, long-term resident at Peterhouse Retirement Complex in Bexhill, celebrated his 100th birthday in style last week.

Peterhouse arranged a fitting party to mark the special occasion. Guests joined Andrew to enjoy a glass of bubbly, delicious canapés and singing from the 1940’s style group The Be Goodes.

Andrew celebrated his 100th birthday

The home bought him a special book containing newspaper headlines which have been reported on his birthday over the past 100 years. Andrew said that he’d had a fantastic day and enjoyed every minute of it, thanks to all the staff.

Andrew has lived at Peterhouse for nearly 22 years and is somewhat of an institution at the home.

Director of Peterhouse, Sara Whalley, said: “Andrew Farish is a charming man who has had a fascinating career in advertising. He was one of the first people I met when I started my job and he went out of his way to make me feel very welcome.

“He is always ready with some wise words – I often ask his opinion on things and include him in senior staff appointments. He has a wonderful sense of humour, is truly beloved and typifies the heart and soul of our wonderful community at Peterhouse.”

Peterhouse, rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission, is owned and run by the charity NABS (National Advertising Benevolent Society) and as such, residents include many characters from the world of advertising, like Andrew, as well as local people.

