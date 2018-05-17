Chance to sample some street food on the Stade

A three day street food festival will be taking place on the Stade Open Space, in Hastings Old Town.

The festival runs from Friday May 18 - Sunday 20 from 12 noon - 10pm each day and promises a varied array of different food on offer, from fresh stone-baked pizza to crunchy Pad Thai, to sugary doughy Churros, and juicy gourmet burgers. Come and enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world alongside an ice-cold pint of beer or fresh zesty Mojito.

Sussex brewery Longman are sponsoring the event and their locally brewed ales will be available throughout the weekend.

There will be vegan, gluten free and vegetarian food options.

Tickets are completely free but we encourage the public to register in order to guarantee entry at peak times.

Book your free ticket at www.streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk/events/sussex-street-food-festival.

