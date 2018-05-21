Charity celebrates Royal Wedding

Volunteers, clients and supporters of Bexhill charity Homecall celebrated the Royal Wedding on Saturday delicious afternoon tea at the Egerton Indoor Bowls Club.

They were joined by Bexhill Mayor, Councillor Abul Azad. The charity would like to say a big thank you to Rother District Council, who helped towards the costs with their Royal Wedding Grant Scheme.

The room was decorated beautifully and 60 people enjoyed a fun afternoon with a Royal Quiz. There were prizes for the best dressed Lady and Gentleman and a raffle, whilst watching the wedding on a large screen.

Scheme Manager Leah Norman said: “It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating the wedding of Harry and Meghan with a delicious afternoon tea prepared by the team at the Egerton Indoor Bowls Club.

“ I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped on the day to make it such a memorable occasion for everyone.”

Homecall, which was established in 1985, provides a home visiting service for blind and partially sighted people in the Bexhill area.

Volunteers help people to maintain their independence, whilst relieving their social isolation.

People can come and meet Scheme Manager, Leah Norman and Homecall volunteers and supporters at Sainsbury’s, 1 Buckhurst Place, Bexhill. on Saturday June 16, from 10am - 4pm when Homecall have a promotion and collection day.

For further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email leah.homecall@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill.

