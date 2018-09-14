Charity golf day enjoys its most successful year yet

This year’s Smudger’s Charity Golf Day was held at Highwoods Golf Club, and was the most successful one since they began in 2008.

The golf day is held in memory of Steve ‘Smudger’ Smith, who died in a motorbike accident on June 26, 2007, leaving his wife Hannah and three small children Ella, Mia and Harrison.

The day saw 84 players take part and the golf was played in beautiful sunshine. There were some fantastic scores, with the winner Graham Matthews coming in with a stableford score of 43 points off of a handicap of 12.

There was a charity auction too, which was hosted by local comedian Adger Brown. There were some great prizes donated, including two Premium Corporate tickets to see Tottenham v Manchester United at Tottenham’s new stadium, a signed Liverpool shirt and two tickets to watch Manchester United in this year’s Champions League.

On two of the nearest the pins, two of the golfers won a BMW sports car and a Toyota GT 86 for the weekend.

These cars were kindly donated by Chandlers BMW Hailsham and SLM Toyota Hastings.

Thanks to the generosity of the players and lots of local companies who sponsored holes on the day, the event managed to raise just under £8,000, of which Barclays Bank contributed £1,000 through its matched fundraising employee scheme.

This money will be shared between two Hastings based charities – children’s bereavement charity Dragonflies and Dom’s Food Mission.

Dragonflies supported Steve’s three small children after he died, and Dom’s Food Mission supports families and young children who are less fortunate and can’t afford to feed themselves. Last month, Dom’s team fed over 4,000 people.