Charity’s Winter Quiz raises £646 for the visually impaired in Bexhill

Dozens of local residents braved chilly weather to test their knowledge and have some fun at Homecall’s 11th annual Winter Quiz Evening at Christchurch Methodist Church Hall, Bexhill.

The quiz, held on Friday, January 26, included a scrumptious hot supper with sausages from Betts & Loyd Butchers, Little Common and homemade cakes. Scheme Manager Leah Norman says it is a popular event: “Despite a cold winters evening 72 Homecall supporters and dedicated quizzers turned out to attend the quiz,” she said. “Once inside in the warm everyone settled down to an evening of fun, laughter and challenging questions from our Winter Quiz Master Chris Cox.”

Leah thanked Barry Turnwell for the use of the church hall, Quiz Master Chris and everyone who contributed towards the evening especially volunteers, adding: “We are extremely grateful for the donated raffle prizes which helped raise an amazing £646.82 and to those who ventured out on a crisp January evening to support Homecall. Without your ongoing support events such as the quiz wouldn’t happen.”

Homecall is a registered charity offering a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill. It provides a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and fundraising events. Trained and vetted Volunteer Visitors help with tasks made difficult by sight loss and help the substantially visually impaired maintain independence, stay in their own homes and relieve social isolation. For more details call 01424 717795 or email leah.homecall@gmail.com

