Charity Summer Fair raises £1,400

A Bexhill care home’s Summer Fair raised an ‘incredible’ £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fair, held at Ashridge Court Care Centre on Saturday, July 14 was declared a roaring success by home manager, Caroline Braime. “The sun was on our side,” she said. “We were joined by Bexhill Town Mayor, Cllr Abul Azad who proudly opened the event and was also the judge of the children’s fancy dress competition. With a pirate theme, we had some fantastic costumes. Rosettes were given to the top six winners.”

Bexhill Town Mayor Cllr Abdull Azad joins youngsters at the Ashridge Court Summer Fayre SUS-180725-123753001

Cllr Azad said: “I was delighted to take part in this great event and officially open the Summer Fair. Meeting with the residents, volunteers and staff highlighted the importance of such care homes in our community. “It was lovely to see many supporters, residents and staff get together.”

Entertainment included live music from Ukulele band P.U.G.S. Playing timeless classics which got the party started, followed by soulful tones from singer David Woloszko. A variety of activities included tombolas, stalls, music, and games such as coconut shy, splat the rat, and hook a duck. Guests were kept refreshed and hydrated with teas, coffees and cakes made by the home’s chefs. Resident Sheila headed up the craft stand, with items such as porcelain mugs, photo frames and tie-dye scarfs made by the residents. Caroline added: “All donations and sales from the event were donated to the Alzheimer’s Society, and an incredible £1,400 was raised for the charity. The home would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, helped on the day and of course all of our family and friends for their continued support.”